Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.06.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $212.03 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

