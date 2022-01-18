Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Upgraded to Outperfrom Under Weight at National Bank Financial

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report issued on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$31.23 million for the quarter.

