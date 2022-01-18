Mirrored Apple Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.44 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and $57,707.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $171.42 or 0.00409376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00059506 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.70 or 0.07560008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,836.33 or 0.99909287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007666 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 84,238 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

