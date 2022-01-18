Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.78) price objective on the stock.

MAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.46) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.96) to GBX 276 ($3.77) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 356.57 ($4.87).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 264.20 ($3.60) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -22.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.66. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 213.60 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 368 ($5.02).

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £29,056.20 ($39,645.52).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

