MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760.33 Million

Analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to post sales of $760.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $760.30 million and the highest is $760.36 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $660.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

MKSI stock traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.69. 339,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,860. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.78. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

