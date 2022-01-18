Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.94.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $12.13 on Tuesday, hitting $192.60. 108,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,278,149. Moderna has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $116,480,830. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 408.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Moderna by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 41,794 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.