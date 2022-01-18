Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 8.9%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $186.12 and last traded at $186.55. Approximately 230,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,278,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.94.

Get Moderna alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $1,669,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,480,830. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 263.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.