Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on MOD shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MOD opened at $10.67 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $41,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

