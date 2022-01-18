Morgan Stanley Boosts Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $53.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of FAST opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

