Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of CAF opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.2086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

