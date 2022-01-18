Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of CAF opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.2086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.
About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.
