Morgan Stanley Cuts Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target to €22.50

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley to €22.50 ($25.57) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $45.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

