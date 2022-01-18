Morgan Stanley Lowers BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target to $40.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BRP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

BRP stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 155.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

