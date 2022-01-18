Morgan Stanley Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.65.

QSR stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $5,416,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $24,760,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

