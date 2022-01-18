MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.15

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.07.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. As a group, analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MorphoSys by 21.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 69,208 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MorphoSys by 214.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

