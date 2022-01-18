M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.97.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTB opened at $185.34 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $185.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

