M&T Bank (MTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect M&T Bank to post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $185.34 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $185.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.37 and its 200-day moving average is $148.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.97.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

