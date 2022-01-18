Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 458.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 379,623 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,712,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,075,000 after acquiring an additional 207,937 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock worth $1,187,981,677. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

