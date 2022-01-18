Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 19,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $121.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $158.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

