Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after acquiring an additional 734,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after acquiring an additional 498,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 141.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.