Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

