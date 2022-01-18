Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 727 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $2,625,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,885 shares of company stock valued at $16,165,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.80. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.82.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

