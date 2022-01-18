Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 849 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after buying an additional 191,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 62,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of CPK opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.29 and its 200 day moving average is $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

