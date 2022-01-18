Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.5% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.21. 44,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,860. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.90 and its 200-day moving average is $162.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.