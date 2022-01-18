Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,058,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,205,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,363,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,266,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,377,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

Shares of UP stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,170. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

