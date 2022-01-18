Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.24. Myomo has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. Research analysts predict that Myomo will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Myomo by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Myomo in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Myomo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myomo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

