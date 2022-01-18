Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 54.2% in December

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Naspers in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Naspers alerts:

NPSNY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 133,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,800. Naspers has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.