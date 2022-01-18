Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,877,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NHMD stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 6,876,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,150. Nate’s Food has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Nate's Food Company Profile

Nate’s Foods Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. It sells its product under the brand name Nate’s Homemade. The company was founded on January 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

