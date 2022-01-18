National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$361.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.50 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$6.93 and a 52 week high of C$14.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,491,240.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.