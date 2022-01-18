National Bank Financial Lowers IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$4.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating and a C$2.80 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.21.

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.31 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 472.86.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$370.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

