National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$100.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

TSE NA opened at C$103.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$71.57 and a one year high of C$106.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$99.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In related news, Director Denis Girouard acquired 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$377,171.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,399,871.76. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$96.24 per share, with a total value of C$384,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,850,697.60. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,044.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

