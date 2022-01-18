Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Shares Up 15.9%

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY)’s share price shot up 15.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $47.25. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25.

Natixis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTXFY)

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers wealth management, asset management, and savings and retirement services. It also provides corporate and investment banking services, such as investment banking, and merger and acquisition; capital market, structured and cinema financing; trade finance; and treasury services.

