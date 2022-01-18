Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Up 63.9% in December

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the December 15th total of 136,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
NAVB opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $30.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.73.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,557.43% and a negative return on equity of 116.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
