Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Up 63.9% in December

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the December 15th total of 136,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NAVB opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $30.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,557.43% and a negative return on equity of 116.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.