NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.80. NBT Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

