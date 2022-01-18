Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NEOG stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. 551,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,105. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.45.
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
NEOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.
Neogen Company Profile
Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.