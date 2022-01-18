Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the December 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 353,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. 14,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,600. Neogen has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Neogen will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

