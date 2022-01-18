Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Shares Up 11.1%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s share price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 75,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 34,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEPT. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.