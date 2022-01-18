Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 414,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 524% from the average daily volume of 66,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Nevada Gold & Casinos Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN)

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc, a gaming company, finances, develops, owns, and operates gaming properties and projects. It operates in three segments: Washington, South Dakota, and Nevada. The company owns and operates nine mini-casinos under the Crazy Moose Casinos, Coyote Bob's Casino, Silver Dollar Casinos, Club Hollywood Casino, Royal Casino, and Red Dragon Casino names in the Washington state; and a slot machine route operation in Deadwood, South Dakota.

