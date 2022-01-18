New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

NGD stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 746,324 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in New Gold by 286.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 9.2% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 328,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 285,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $6,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

