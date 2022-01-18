New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $161,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $210,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $234,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $3,761,515 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERE opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.70. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

