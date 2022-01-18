New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 103,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $950.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

