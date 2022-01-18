New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $698,000 Stock Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 102,335 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Globalstar by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

