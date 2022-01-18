New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $717,000 Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 66.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

