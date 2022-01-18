New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,952 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 16.1% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APOG. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

