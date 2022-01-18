NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.63

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 15923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of analysts have commented on NXE shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,322 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

