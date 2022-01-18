Nexus (NXS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. Nexus has a market cap of $27.78 million and $1.33 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexus has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.
About Nexus
Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,528,409 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nexus Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.