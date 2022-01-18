NFT Alley (ALLEY) Market Cap Tops $36,239.05

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $36,239.05 and approximately $38,410.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00060897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00071370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.75 or 0.07606152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.35 or 0.99713774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007752 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

