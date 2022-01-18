NFT Index Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,993.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $1,993.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for about $2,481.16 or 0.05966913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00055026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.