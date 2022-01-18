NFTX Hashmasks Index 24-Hour Volume Reaches $584.00 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 29% against the dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for $2,570.15 or 0.06183326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $520,281.67 and $584.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 202 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

