NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $318.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in NICE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NICE by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NICE by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $264.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.87. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

