Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives $27,525.00 Average PT from Analysts

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27,525.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie lowered Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth $5,706,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,922,000 after buying an additional 93,168 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,006. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

